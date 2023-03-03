Former British PM Tony Blair Meets Haryana CM Khattar

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Manohar Khattar. The meeting took place at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, a state government statement said here. A discussion was held for mutual cooperation on subjects like health and Blair assured the chief minister that his organisation 'Tony Blair Faith Foundation' will contribute to Haryana's health sector, it said.Khattar apprised Blair that the state government is providing tertiary-level health facilities and has implemented Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Chirayu Haryana Yojana to provide health facilities to the needy.



He said the state government is opening medical colleges and nursing colleges in all districts of the state, which will meet the shortage of doctors and also strengthen health facilities. “With the cooperation of Tony Blair Faith Foundation, the health sector will expand further and health facilities will be strengthened,” he added.Khattar said the state government has linked many of its schemes with information technology (IT), which has ensured quick benefits of schemes and services to the citizens.



He also gave details about the state government's ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) scheme. In this single document, information of each family member like educational qualification, job, business, self-employment is registered, he told Blair. During the meeting, Khattar presented a copy of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and a memento to Blair.