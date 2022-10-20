Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Flyers Shouldn't Be Affected During PM's Visit To Airport: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed officials to ensure airport passengers remain unaffected during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kempegowda International Airport here next month.

Basavaraj Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai Photo: PTI

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 8:56 pm

The Chief Minister held a preliminary meeting with officials regarding the arrangements for the inauguration of terminal-2 of the airport and the unveiling of a 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, by Modi on November 11.

He said the function should not affect the traveling public to the airport and the police must ensure that there is no disruption of traffic on the day of the inauguration.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan informed the meeting that as a prelude to the November 11 function, a campaign ''Banni Naada Kattona' is being held for the collection of sacred mud (Mruthike) from all districts, and it would start from October 21. 

(Inputs from PTI)

