Flood Condition In Assam Improves Maginally

An official bulletin reports a marginal improvement in the flood condition in Assam despite the surmounting loss of lives and properties.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 11:17 pm

The flood condition in Assam improved marginally on Thursday, although a child lost his life and over nine lakh people continued to reel under the impact of the deluge across 12 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a child drowned in the Cachar district during the day. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has now gone up to 187 in the state.

ASDMA said around 9,06,000 people are impacted due to the flood in Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur districts.

Cachar is the worst hit with over 5.63 lakh people in distress, followed by Nagaon and Morigaon. Till Wednesday, over 9.68 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 15 districts of the state. At present, 707 villages are under water and 17,068.73 hectares of crop area have been damaged, ASDMA said. It said the authorities are operating 246 relief camps and distribution centres in 12 districts, where 91,594 people, including 27,938 children, are taking shelter.

A total of 1,49,861 domestic animals and poultry have been affected due to the flood, across nine districts, the bulletin said. None of the rivers, however, is flowing above the danger mark in Assam for the time being, it added. 

