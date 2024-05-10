National

Flight Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Downpour In Bengaluru

The rain coupled with strong winds brought down many trees in several parts of the city including, Jayanagar, Nrupathunga Nagar and RR Nagar.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Bengaluru
info_icon

Heavy overnight rain disrupted flight services in Bengaluru, officials at the Kempegowda International Airport said on Friday.

Several flights including international passenger flights were diverted, they said.

"Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 pm and 10.29 pm, leading to diversion of flights," a BIAL official said in a statement.

He said 13 domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were diverted to Chennai on Thursday.

The rains also brought relief to the Bengaluru residents from the blistering summer heat, which they had not witnessed for many decades.

The city has been receiving rain for the past four days. According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru city received 14 mm rain in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Friday.

It said in a statement the maximum and minimum temperature of the city stood at 33 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 24 hours.

