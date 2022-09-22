Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Five PFI Members Were Sent In Maharashtra ATS Custody For Five Days

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested five activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 7:45 pm

A court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded five activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad till September 26.

They are accused of indulging in `unlawful activities promoting enmity among communities' and `waging a war against the country.

The ATS arrested a total of 20 PFI activists from various places in the state on Thursday as part of the nationwide multi-agency operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Five of them were produced before a court here with the ATS seeking their custody for 14 days. The court, however, remanded them in the probe agency's custody for five days.

A total of 106 PFI activists were arrested on Thursday in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

In Maharashtra, raids were conducted by ATS teams in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Malegaon (in Nashik district), and Jalgaon, an official said.
 

The anti-terror agency registered offences in Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nanded under Indian Penal Code sections including 153-A (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 121A (conspiring to commit certain offences against the State), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

