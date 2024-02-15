Five Maharashtra MLAs Skip Congress Meeting Post Chavan's Exit, Party Says They Had Prior Engagements

At least five Congress MLAs did not attend a meeting of the party's lawmakers in Maharashtra on Thursday, called in the aftermath of the high-profile exit of former chief minister Ashok Chavan that has triggered speculation about more such defections.

Zeeshan Siddique (Bandra East), Aslam Shaikh (Malad West), Amit Deshmukh (Latur City), Sulbha Khodke (Amravati) and Mohanrao Hambarde (Nanded South) did not attend the meeting here.

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said all five lawmakers remained absent after seeking permission from him.