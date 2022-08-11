Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government's First Naturopathy Centre In Uttar Pradesh Likely To Come Up In Varanasi

The Ayush department has submitted the draft of a proposal seeking the opening of Uttar Pradesh's first government naturopathy center in Varanasi.

undefined
Ayurved (Representative image) Photograph by Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 12:21 pm

A proposal to open Uttar Pradesh's first government naturopathy center in the Chaubepur area of Varanasi has been prepared by the state  Ayush department and the draft has been sent to the Centre for approval.

Land for the naturopathy center has been identified in Chaubepur, Minister of State for  Ayush (independent charge) Daya Shankar Mishra (Dayalu) told PTI on Thursday. Apart from this, the state government has set a target of opening 12,500 Ayush wellness centers and is preparing to open 1600 Ayush wellness centers by 2025. Out of this 500 centers have already been established, he said.

The minister said his department has started nine hospitals with 50 beds in different districts including Varanasi, Amethi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, etc. These are integrated hospitals where treatment is given by methods of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani, he said. He said the government wants people to come forward to help open  Ayush hospitals and those who have one acre or less land should donate it to build the hospitals. 

Related stories

1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres To Be Opened By December: Health Minister

Vaccines Not Effective Without Yoga, Ayurveda: Yoga Guru Ramdev

AYUSH Ministry Suggests Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus

The government will open such hospitals in the name of the parents or grandparents of the landowners, Mishra said. Till now two dozen land proposals for this have been received from different districts of the state, which are being considered for opening  Ayush hospitals. With this initiative, the land will be available for hospitals and the names of the ancestors of the land givers will also become immortal, he added.

The minister also noted that during the pandemic people understood the importance of Ayurveda and now people are taking refuge in it for the treatment of lifestyle diseases.

Tags

National  Ayush Hospitals Naturopathy Center Varanasi Ayurveda
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals