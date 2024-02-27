Fire At Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, Around 50 Patients, Staff Evacuated

Around 50 people, including patients and staff members, at the Lok Nayak Hospital in Central Delhi were evacuated after a fire broke out in the seven-storey emergency block building, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said they received a call about the blaze from the hospital at around 10.18 pm on Monday.

A total of 10 fire engines were immediately pressed into service. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the OPD main casualty ward. It took almost an hour to extinguish the blaze completely, he said.