Bizarre: Tantrik Uses Feviquick To Murder Couple In Rajasthan; Love Triangle Suspected

Bizarre murders and its weird modus operandi are no more that occasional to be called ‘strange’. If Shraddha and Aayushi murders have shocked us for both its underlying logic of patriarchal violence and unbelievable brutality, the recent revelation about the murder of two lovers by a Tantrik in Rajasthan shivers us to the bone.

The police yesterday arrested a Tantrik Bhalesh Kumar for allegedly murdering Rahul Meena, a government teacher and Sonu Kanwar whose bodies had been recovered from the Kelabawdi forest area in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on November 18, three days after they were killed.

Since, the police found the body they started gathering information and around 200 peoples had been questioned. According to the Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar they checked out around 50 CCTV cameras in the surrounding area and having clues arrested the Tantrik, who upon investigation confessed the crime.

The Plot of the Murder

As per the reports of the police both Rahul and Sonu were married to different persons. Their families were regular visitors to Ichchapoorna Sheshnaag Bhavji Mandir in Bhadavi Gudah and this is where they met and fell in love.

Their affair became an issue in Rahul’s married life and as per the reports his wife asked for the help of Bhalesh Kumar, the Tantrik who for almost 7-8 years has been staying here and making amulets for people.

According to the reports of India Today, Tantrik also fell in love with Sonu and thus apprised Rahul’s wife about his extramarital relationship. In this context, Rahul and Sonu started threatening the Tantrik and told him that they will file false molestation case against him.

Bhalesh Kumar feared that he might lose his reputation that he had built through so many years and planned to give the couple a lesson.

The Execution

As per the confession of Bhalesh, he called up Rahul and Sonu to a secluded area in the forest on November 15. Prior to that he bought 50 tubes of feviquick and pured it into a bottle. According to the reports of PTI, he left them for some moment when the couple got physically intimated. At this juncture Bhalesh Kumar came back and poured the bottle of feviquick on their body.

As they tried to get separated their skins got reaped off and then Bhalesh intervened and hit them with stone and knife leading to their death. The gruesome murder was planned by Bhalsesh and executed meticulously in seclusion, the police said.

The police on November 18 found the body in naked condition and thought that it was a case of honour killing and started to pursue that angle as they belonged to different castes, reports India Today.

The police had yesterday produced Bhalesh in court and took him to three days’ police custody. Interestingly, police is also investigating the love triangle angle of the crime as well. Reportedly, police found evidence of Bhalesh speaking to Sonu whom he killed later with his lover Rahul.