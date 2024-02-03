FDA Busts Bogus Medicine Racket, Seizes 21,600 'Antibiotic' Tablets At Nagpur Hospital

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has exposed a bogus medicine racket and seized 21,600 tablets that had been passed off as antibiotic ciprofloxacin from a government hospital in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

Three persons, including a Thane resident who is already in jail in a similar case, have been booked in connection with the seizure, he said. An FDA official said the medicine was purchased through the government contract process last year. It was recently seized from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, which supplies medicines to state-run facilities in the district.

The fake tablets of ciprofloxacin, which is prescribed to treat a number of bacterial infections, worth crores of rupees were supplied to many government hospitals across Maharashtra, said the FDA official.