Fashion Designer Gets Security After Threats For Yoga At Golden Temple

A Vadodara police official on Monday said, "Makwana has been provided police protection at the local level for a period of one week starting Sunday which may be extended if required."

A Vadodara-based fashion designer has been provided police protection in the wake of death threats received by her after she performed yoga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, an official said Monday.

Fashion designer and social media influencer Archana Makwana performed 'Shirshasan' at the temple on June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day and posted pictures of it on social media which went viral, drawing criticism, abuses and death threats???. She had apologised for her actions and said she never intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

The Punjab police on Sunday registered a case against Makwana under Indian Penal Code section 295-A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) after a complaint filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

After receiving criticism for her photos posted on social media, Makwana removed them and also issued an apology in a video, saying she performed yoga at the holy place to spread the message of unity and fitness.

"I performed Shirshasan to offer thanks on the Yoga Day and not to hurt anybody's sentiments. I did not intend any such thing. I feel bad that you felt bad. I did not intend to hurt religious sentiments. I apologise...I have been perceived wrongly. I have received death threats and abuses," she said.

She also thanked the Vadodara police for the security provided by them. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude for Gujarat police and Vadodara police for taking such a quick, prompt action ...Thank you Government of Gujarat for giving me police protection," she said.

