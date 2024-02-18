Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai are scheduled to meet with farmer leaders on Sunday in Chandigarh for the fourth round of discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing farmers' protest. The results from the previous meetings on February 8, 12, and 15 were not sufficient.
On February 13, farmers began their 'Delhi Chalo' march; however, at the border crossings of Punjab and Haryana at Shambhu and Khanauri, security personnel stopped them. Since then, the farmers have continued to gather at the two border crossings.
Also Read | Why Is Modi Government Reluctant To Meet Farmers’ Demands This Time?
Why Are Farmers Protesting?
Farmers’ march to Delhi, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.
Advertisement
Farmers' Protest Day 6 | Latest Updates
Farmers Demand Ordinance On MSP: Ahead of the upcoming talks, Punjab farm union leaders on Saturday said that the government should bring an ordinance to provide minimum support price (MSP) guarantee to the farmers.
Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, told reporters at the Shambhu border: “If the government wants, it can bring an ordinance overnight. If it wants a resolution to the farmers’ protest, then it should bring an ordinance.”
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), consented to Pandher and reiterated the demand for an ordinance.
“When the government wants to bring an ordinance, it does. Why can’t they do it now?” Dallewal said, adding that it can be converted into legislation within six months.
Advertisement
More Demonstrations Planned: The farmers' protests have gained support from various farmer unions across the country, including the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who have announced plans for further demonstrations and a potential tractor march to Delhi if their demands are not addressed.
Haryana Extends Internet Shutdown: In response to the protests, the Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until February 19 to maintain public order.
The affected districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. However, voice calls and individual short messaging text services remain operational.
Advertisement
Vegetable Prices Can Rise: Disruptions caused by the farmers' protests are impacting supply chains and may lead to a rise in vegetable prices in Delhi.
As per news agency ANI, a trader at Ghazipur Mandi reported a Rs 4 increase in carrot prices over the past 15 days due to supply issues from Punjab. Further disruptions could lead to price hikes for other vegetables as well.