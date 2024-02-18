Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai are scheduled to meet with farmer leaders on Sunday in Chandigarh for the fourth round of discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing farmers' protest. The results from the previous meetings on February 8, 12, and 15 were not sufficient.

On February 13, farmers began their 'Delhi Chalo' march; however, at the border crossings of Punjab and Haryana at Shambhu and Khanauri, security personnel stopped them. Since then, the farmers have continued to gather at the two border crossings.

