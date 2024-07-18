National

Farmers' Movement Reignites: Tractor March Planned For Independence Day

As Shambhu Border remains a flashpoint, farmer leaders unveil a multi-pronged strategy to amplify their voice and garner nationwide support

Photo by Suresh K Pandey for Outlook
The issue of farmers' movement in the country is once again becoming a matter of discussion. As of the current situation, the farmers' movement continues to maintain its presence at the Shambhu Border. Recently, farmer leaders associated with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Apolitical) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced plans for a tractor march on August 15, Independence Day, signaling their intent to continue the agitation until their demands are met. 

Farmer leaders also announced that a joint conference of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non - Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will be held on 22 July in New Delhi. Both the fronts have written letters to all the opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to meet them and requested them to bring a private bill on all the demands of the farmers including the MSP guarantee law in the upcoming session of Parliament. Additionally, the officials of both the fronts will go door-to-door in Haryana to make farmers and laborers aware. A national level Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held in Haryana on September 15, in which lakhs of farmers will participate.

Renowned farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, while addressing the media said, “We have ration for six months. We have appealed to the central government that we should be allowed to protest peacefully at Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. If the government tries to stop us anywhere on the way, we will start a dharna there itself. The responsibility for this will be completely of the government.”

He also said that “the farmers will march with tractor trolleys, because the trolley is the only option they have to avoid rain, heat and cold. They are (farmers) not demanding anything from the central government, but are protesting to get the promises made by the government fulfilled.”

He alleged that the government is not ready to open the border. If the Haryana government does not open the road, the traders should also support the farmers and protest against the BJP. 300 meters of the Shambhu Border area falls on the Punjab side, so the order to open the border is also for the Punjab government.

Farmers protesting at Shambhu Border near Ambala - PTI
'Farmers Are Also Citizens': SC Raps Haryana Govt For Closing Shambhu Border, Directs To Open It And Regulate

BY Outlook Web Desk

On July 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Haryana government to open the Shambhu border, for which the court had set a deadline of July 17. Instead of opening the border, the Haryana government has filed a special leave petition against it in the Supreme Court, the hearing of which is to be held on July 22.

Meanwhile, another demand of the farmers has also come forward that the Haryana Police should not investigate the murder of a 21-year-old farmer who came from Bhatinda during the farmers’ Delhi Chalo movement and who died of gunshot on 21 February. Farmers say that Haryana is trying to mislead on the issue of Shubhkaran's death due to shotgun. Haryana police has also been using shotgun. An attempt is being made to save the accused in the entire case. It is not appropriate to hand over the investigation of Shubhkaran's murder to Haryana police officers, because the allegations are against these police officers themselves. If the accused themselves investigate, then there is little hope of getting justice. The Haryana government has already gone to the Supreme Court and opposed the independent investigation of Shubhkaran's murder, which made their intentions clear, so they cannot trust Haryana police on the issue of investigation.

Amid the whole situation, the District Deputy Commissioner of Ambala has imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code in the district. Under these orders, there will be a ban on gathering of five or more people. Crowds will not be able to gather within 200 meters of the SP office. This order is applicable from July 17 for the next two months.

