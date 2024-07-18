Farmers' Movement Reignites: Tractor March Planned For Independence Day

Meanwhile, another demand of the farmers has also come forward that the Haryana Police should not investigate the murder of a 21-year-old farmer who came from Bhatinda during the farmers’ Delhi Chalo movement and who died of gunshot on 21 February. Farmers say that Haryana is trying to mislead on the issue of Shubhkaran's death due to shotgun. Haryana police has also been using shotgun. An attempt is being made to save the accused in the entire case. It is not appropriate to hand over the investigation of Shubhkaran's murder to Haryana police officers, because the allegations are against these police officers themselves. If the accused themselves investigate, then there is little hope of getting justice. The Haryana government has already gone to the Supreme Court and opposed the independent investigation of Shubhkaran's murder, which made their intentions clear, so they cannot trust Haryana police on the issue of investigation.