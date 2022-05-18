Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Facing FIR, Congress MLA Submits Resignation To Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a day after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in Dungarpur district.

Facing FIR, Congress MLA Submits Resignation To Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI Photo

Updated: 18 May 2022 8:32 pm

Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, a day after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in Dungarpur district, official sources said.

Such resignation letters need to be addressed to the assembly Speaker. Ghogra, however, has addressed it to Gehlot, marking a copy to Speaker C P Joshi.

In his resignation letter, Ghogra said that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by the local administration and officers.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Ghogra's resignation letter has been received. The Dungarpur MLA, however, could not be contacted.

On Tuesday, Ghogra took part in a dharna outside the Panchayat Bhawan in Dungarpur while district administration officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate and tehsildar, were locked up inside, according to police.

The officials were locked up by a group of locals who were upset over the non-approval of leases they had applied for at a camp organised earlier as part of the 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaign.

The officials were released after the district collector intervened. The tehsildar filed a police complaint on Tuesday night.

A case was registered against Ghogra and others at Dungarpur's Sadar police station under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 143 (unlawful assembly), 342 (wrongful confinement), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hazari Lal Meena, Station House Officer of Sadar police station, said 11 people, including Ghogra, have been named in the FIR and 50-60 unidentified people have been booked.

