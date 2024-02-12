Explained: What Is Nazool Land Which Is At The Heart Of Haldwani Violence?

What Is Nazool Land?

Nazool land (also written as ‘Nazul’ land) is a plot of land owned by the state government for a non-agricultural purpose such as building, road, market, playground or any other public purpose. It is escheated to a state government under Section 29 of The Hindu Succession Act 1956. Although it belongs to the government, Nazool land is not directly administered by the state authority.

It is the opposite of ‘Waqf’ land, governed under the Waqf Act of 1995, which constitutes properties permanently dedicated for religious or charitable purposes, as per Islam law. These endowments play an important role in preserving and encouraging mosques, dargahs, madrasas, and other welfare initiatives within the Muslim community.

Recently, a row had erupted over the acquisition of 1.6-acre land at Angad Tila in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi campus, which the city administration declared as “Nazool land”. A dispute had been going on between the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and Hanuman Garhi. The Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Garhi claimed that the land rightfully belonged to them, while the Trust wanted to use it for the expansion of Ram Temple campus and associated projects.