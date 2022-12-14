Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Withdraws Defamation Suit Against Arnab Goswami

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Withdraws Defamation Suit Against Arnab Goswami

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 5:37 pm

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday withdrew a defamation suit filed against TV journalist Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media which owns Republic TV.

Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal but imposed a nominal cost of Rs 1,500 on Singh which will be paid to Goswami.  

"It is not in dispute that due to filing of the suit the defendant has to engage an advocate. I feel cost needs to be imposed for withdrawal of the suit unconditionally," the judge said.

Singh had filed a defamation suit in 2021 against Goswami and the owners of Republic TV seeking  damages of Rs 90,00,000 for allegedly defaming him.

-With PTI Input

