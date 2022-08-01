Essence Of Speeches Of Accused To Instill Fear Among Muslims During 2020 Riots: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said on Monday the speeches delivered by various people accused in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the communal riots here in February 2020 have a common factor-- “the essence was to create a sense of fear in the Muslim population”.

Opposing the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, one of the arrested accused in the case, the prosecution said the speech delivered by him in Amravati in February 2020 was a “very calculated speech” which brought various points including Babri Masjid, instant triple talaq, Kashmir, suppression of Muslims and the CAA and NRC.

The submissions were made before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar which was hearing a plea by Khalid who has challenged a trial court's March 24 order dismissing his bail application in the case.