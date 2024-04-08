Engineering Student Missing From Pune Found Murdered In Ahmednagar; Friend Among 3 Held

"The student was pursuing engineering from a college in Wagholi area here. On March 29, a male college friend and two others met her and dropped her at her hostel. On March 30, they took her to Ahmednagar. They sought a ransom of Rs 9 lakh from her parents. They then strangled her, buried the body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar and removed the SIM card of her cellphone," he said.