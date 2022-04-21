Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Electric Auto Services To Improve First, Last Mile Connectivity For Hyderabad Metro

Speaking at the launch, KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, LTMRHL, said, "We are happy to collaborate with MetroRide as our first and last-mile connectivity partner for the benefit of our passengers."

Electric Auto Services To Improve First, Last Mile Connectivity For Hyderabad Metro
Hyderabad Metro PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 5:02 pm

AI-enabled ride-hailing mobility platform MetroRide on Thursday launched its electric auto services here along with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL).

The services were launched at two metro stations - Parade Grounds and Raidurg Stations - with plans to extend the service across Hyderabad metro stations over the coming months, MetroRide said in a release.

MetroRide offers services using its electric auto fleet and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tech platform. It is targeted at wards daily Metro commuters and the tariff starts from Rs 10 per ride. The plan is to serve over one million customers in the first year of operations and ensure that Metro connectivity is no more a hassle for anyone living within a 5-km radius of Metro stations, it said. 

Related stories

Government May Take Fresh Look At BPCL Privatisation, Revise Terms Of Sale

Things Moving On Track As Per Schedule On 5G: Ashwini Vaishnaw

West Bengal Received Rs 3.42 Lakh Crore Investment Proposal At Business Summit: Mamata Banerjee

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said, "Improving the first and last mile connectivity is an important goal for us. We believe providing the electric auto services will have a positive socio-economic impact to all stakeholders and make the journey more comfortable for metro users."

Speaking at the launch, KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, LTMRHL, said, "We are happy to collaborate with MetroRide as our first and last-mile connectivity partner for the benefit of our passengers."

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO and co-founder, MetroRide, said, “Our user-friendly platform allows daily commuters to book their ride in just two clicks and enjoy a hassle-free experience."

Girish Nagpal, CEO and co-founder of MetroRide, also spoke.

Tags

National Hyderabad Metro Stations Metro Metro Fare Artificial Intelligence Commuters Transport Department Metro Brands Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can CSK Arrest Slide Against MI At DY Patil Stadium?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can CSK Arrest Slide Against MI At DY Patil Stadium?