Electric Auto Services To Improve First, Last Mile Connectivity For Hyderabad Metro

AI-enabled ride-hailing mobility platform MetroRide on Thursday launched its electric auto services here along with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL).

The services were launched at two metro stations - Parade Grounds and Raidurg Stations - with plans to extend the service across Hyderabad metro stations over the coming months, MetroRide said in a release.

MetroRide offers services using its electric auto fleet and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tech platform. It is targeted at wards daily Metro commuters and the tariff starts from Rs 10 per ride. The plan is to serve over one million customers in the first year of operations and ensure that Metro connectivity is no more a hassle for anyone living within a 5-km radius of Metro stations, it said.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said, "Improving the first and last mile connectivity is an important goal for us. We believe providing the electric auto services will have a positive socio-economic impact to all stakeholders and make the journey more comfortable for metro users."

Speaking at the launch, KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, LTMRHL, said, "We are happy to collaborate with MetroRide as our first and last-mile connectivity partner for the benefit of our passengers."

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO and co-founder, MetroRide, said, “Our user-friendly platform allows daily commuters to book their ride in just two clicks and enjoy a hassle-free experience."

Girish Nagpal, CEO and co-founder of MetroRide, also spoke.