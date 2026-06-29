ED Questions CMRL Joint MD Again in CMRL-Exalogic Money Laundering Probe

P PTI Published at: 29 June 2026 12:20 pm

The ED on Monday questioned Sharan S Kartha, Joint Managing Director of CMRL, in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged financial transactions involving the company and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, owned by former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T

P PTI Published at: 29 June 2026 12:20 pm

ED Questions CMRL Joint MD Again in CMRL-Exalogic Money Laundering Probe