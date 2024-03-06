EC Yet To Receive Electoral Bond Details From SBI

The State Bank of India has not shared details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties till Wednesday, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by the political parties.

The SBI's plea has not been listed for hearing by the apex court so far.

Sources said that no details have been shared with the poll panel.