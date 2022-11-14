Earthquake Now Hits Amritsar; Fourth In 7 Days In North India

Another earthquake today hits Amritsar in Punjab at the early morning. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the quake was 120 km below the ground.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1 according to the Richter scale.

In a tweet, the National Centre for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India.”

This is the fourth earthquake that northern India experienced in the last few days. On Saturday an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude had hit Nepal and the tremors were felt across Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR etc.

Earlier on November 9. Consecutive earthquakes had hit Nepal and the intense one in the wee hours of 6.3 magnitude had wake Delhiites up.

In the quake in Amritsar till now no casualty has been reported.