Home National

Good Over Evil: Dussehra In Bhuj Sees Burning Of ED, CBI, Inflation Effigies, Not Ravana

ED, CBI effigies burnt in Gujarat's Bhuj on Wednesday
ED, CBI effigies burnt in Gujarat's Bhuj on Wednesday Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 9:10 am

In view of the countless nationwide crackdowns on Opposition parties by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), this year Gujarat's Bhuj witnessed a different Dussehra.

To mark the triumph of good over evil, this time Ravana was not burnt there. Instead, the effigies of ED, CBI and the looming crisis of inflation were set on fire.

While raising slogans, Congress deployed this move as a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the banks of the Hamirsar pond of Bhuj. 

With the assembly elections nearing in the state, Congress took on the BJP and raised issues like price rise, inflation, poor health facilities, expensive education and GST.

They also accused the BJP government of trying to suppress the voice of the opposition by using central probe agencies.

