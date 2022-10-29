Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized From UP Vehicle In Assam, 2 Arrested

"Around 11.30 am, a vehicle coming from Manipur bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh was intercepted. After thorough search of the vehicle, about 4 kg of morphine was recovered, hidden in the back side of the vehicle," Police said.

Morphines worth Rs 15 crore were seized
Morphines worth Rs 15 crore were seized PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 2:34 pm

Morphines worth Rs 15 crore were seized and two people were arrested from Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a check-post was set up at Dillai, a senior police official said.

"Around 11.30 am, a vehicle coming from Manipur bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh was intercepted. After thorough search of the vehicle, about 4 kg of morphine was recovered, hidden in the back side of the vehicle," he said.

The market value of the drug was estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, the official said. "In this connection, two persons were arrested. Both of them hail from Manipur," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

