Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held

"Breaking the backbone of the Drugs network! In two separate anti-narcotics operations carried out today, @STFAssam & @karimganjpolice seized 2,20,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 66 cr from a vehicle and arrested three accused coming from a neighbouring State," Sarma said in a post on X.