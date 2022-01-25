Drones Made By IIT Guwahati To Perform At Republic Day Event In Assam

Drones manufactured by a start-up at IIT Guwahati Research Park has been scheduled to perform in a show of unmanned aerial vehicles during the Republic Day event in Assam's Kamrup.

Speaking on the participation of the start-up, Drones Tech Lab, in the Republic Day event on January 26, IIT Guwahati Director Prof TG Sitharam on Tuesday said since the inauguration of Drone Centre at the institute, the use of UAV is sought for various purposes, including data collection, land survey, river mapping, and services in the fields of agriculture, healthcare and disaster management.

"IIT Guwahati will maximise its efforts to provide drone-based services to the state and the region, considering the difficult terrain. The present UAV show at the Republic Day event will help publicise this technology for the benefit of people," he said.

Biswajit Dey of Drones Tech Lab said his start-up would like to provide UAV services to the region with all its expertise and expand its reach to various sectors.

Drones developed by the IIT Guwahati start-up have successfully provided solutions to disaster management, agriculture, survey and mapping, the statement said.

Extending its portfolio to the domain of survey, Drones Tech Lab has catered to different markets encompassing several states, including Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.

( With PTI Inputs)