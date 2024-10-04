Dogra CM, NC's Options: Rumours Rule Valley Post Polls

National Conference issued a strong statement saying it “categorically denies the unfounded rumours of 'back channel' talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc.” “Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations. We urge the public, who have placed their trust in us, to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumour-mongering.” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar says there is an ecosystem operating in Kashmir, run by those who know they have no chance in these polls. “They are spreading these rumours on social media, twitter spaces and we thought to debunk the rumours before they could create any misgiving among people,” he adds.