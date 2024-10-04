National

Dogra CM, NC's Options: Rumours Rule Valley Post Polls

National Conference issued a strong statement saying it “categorically denies the unfounded rumours of 'back channel' talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc.”

After polling concluded on October 1, Jammu and Kashmir has been engulfed by rumours more than actual news. With the BJP hinting at the possibility of a Jammu-centric or Dogra Chief Minister, and a political leader in Kashmir saying someone is “heading to Delhi to meet their masters,” there is a wave of speculations about the future government. Meanwhile, the National Conference has chipped in denying backchannel talks with anyone outside the INDIA alliance.

On Thursday evening, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone raised the pitch saying, “And now off to Delhi to meet his masters. What thuggery people have gone through.” Lone didn’t mention the name of any leader or didn’t specify any party. However, rumours soon started floating on social media about possible talks between the BJP and the National Conference.

National Conference issued a strong statement saying it “categorically denies the unfounded rumours of 'back channel' talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc.” “Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations. We urge the public, who have placed their trust in us, to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumour-mongering.”  NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar says there is an ecosystem operating in Kashmir, run by those who know they have no chance in these polls. “They are spreading these rumours on social media, twitter spaces and we thought to debunk the rumours before they could create any misgiving among people,” he adds.

Dogra Chief Minister

An old discourse has resurfaced in Jammu as the third and final phase of polling ended on October 1 that covered 24 seats in Jammu and 16 in north Kashmir. While political leaders in the Kashmir Valley were focused on Article 370 and the protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity, the dialogue in Jammu is largely on a Dogra or Hindu Chief Minister.

Even As the Bharatiya Janata Party is pitching for a Jammu-centric government and Hindu Chief Minister ahead of the poll results to be declared on October 8, the National Conference and Congress are nuanced in their response, saying Jammu and Kashmir has had Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as its head for the past six years.

“We have had a Hindu head of the state for six years now. We lost rights to our land, domicile and jobs. Today we need a CM who protects the Dogra identity as much as he protects the Kashmiri identity. Pro J&K CM for J&K,” says National Conference spokesperson Ifra Jan.

The BJP’s in-charge in Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav has stated that the party wants that this time there should be a Jammu-centric government in J&K.  The party is fighting from 43 seats in Jammu and 19 seats in Kashmir in the 90-seat Assembly. The party claims it will emerge strongly in Jammu and throw many surprises in the Valley. Many analysts in Jammu say that the BJP talked about the Dogra Chief Minister only after the second phase as in the third phase of 40 seats, 24 went to polls were from Jammu belt.

The Congress party is saying that the BJP is trying to set an agenda to mislead people. “First of all, there will not be a BJP government at all.  The BJP knows and everyone else knows it. These talks about Dogra CM  to carry on a particular agenda for future politics,” senior Congress leader G A Mir says.

