Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Doctors' Team Conducts Health Check-Up Of Ex-West Bengal Minister In Kolkata Jail

Presidency Jail Medical Officer Pranab Ghosh had earlier filed a report, stating that doctors there would not be able to treat so many health complications of the former minister.

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee Twitter/Partha Chatterjee

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 7:51 pm

A team of doctors from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday visited the Presidency Correctional Home and conducted a health check-up of jailed former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a senior official said.

The now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader has been complaining of back and leg ache since the last few days, he said.

The team comprising eight doctors advised Chatterjee a set of exercises and a specific diet to control his blood sugar level, the official said. 

Presidency Jail Medical Officer Pranab Ghosh had earlier filed a report, stating that doctors there would not be able to treat “so many health complications” of the former minister.

The report was forwarded to the chief secretariat following which the decision to send a team of doctors was taken, the official said.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a multi-crore school jobs scam.

(With PTI Inputs)

