Doctor Arrested For Raping A Woman In UP

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman filed a complaint with the police stating that the doctor, posted at a hospital in the Basti Sadar Kotwali area, befriended her on social media and asked her to visit him, they said.

When she visited the hospital, the doctor took her to his hostel room where he and his two colleagues, who are also doctors, raped her, police said quoting the complainant.

The woman, who is a teacher in a private educational institute, reached Lucknow from Basti and informed the police on September 27, they said

A case was registered and an investigation taken up, police said, adding the doctor was arrested from the hospital.