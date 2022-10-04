Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Doctor Arrested For Raping A Woman In UP

On Tuesday, A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman here, police said.

Doctor Arrested For Raping A Woman In UP
Doctor Arrested For Raping A Woman In UP PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 10:35 am

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman here, police said on Tuesday. 

The woman filed a complaint with the police stating that the doctor, posted at a hospital in the Basti Sadar Kotwali area, befriended her on social media and asked her to visit him, they said.

When she visited the hospital, the doctor took her to his hostel room where he and his two colleagues, who are also doctors, raped her, police said quoting the complainant.

The woman, who is a teacher in a private educational institute, reached Lucknow from Basti and informed the police on September 27, they said

A case was registered and an investigation taken up, police said, adding the doctor was arrested from the hospital.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Doctor Rape Case Lucknow Basti HOSTEL Investigation/Enquiry Education
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Month-Old Baby, His Parents Among Four Indian-origin People Kidnapped In US

8-Month-Old Baby, His Parents Among Four Indian-origin People Kidnapped In US

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'