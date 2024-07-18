Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 7 Injured, Rescue Op On; Helpline Numbers Issued

Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Helpdesk Set Up At Chandigarh Railway Station
A help desk has been set up at Chandigarh railway station after the tragic Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train derailment that killed four people so far while seven others were injured.
Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 'Train Accident Extremely Sad', CM Yogi Tweets
Expressing grief on the tragic Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express derailment, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 8 Coaches Derailed, Says DM Neha Sharma
Commenting on the train accident, Gonda DM Neha Sharma said, "Eight coaches have derailed and four casualties have been reported so far, all others have been rescued. All available ambulances have reached here and locals have supported us in rescue operation."
Gonda Train Accident LIVE Updates: Police Reaches Mishap Spot
Police arrived at the spot near Gonda railway station where few bogies of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed earlier today. So far four people gave dies while seven others sustained injuries in the Dibrugarh Express train derailment.
Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 4
Death toll in the tragic Gonda train accident reaches four, said UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Acording to Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway, seven people so far have been injured.
Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead In Train Derailment
Two dead in derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, said UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar
Gonda Dibrugarh Express LIVE: NDRF Teams Sent To Gonda
According to the Relief Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, one NDRF team each was sent from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda.
Moreover, 5 ambulances were deployed as ell for rescue operations in the train accident.
First aid is being given to the injured. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. SDRF teams sent from three districts to expedite relief operations:
Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Visuals From The Spot
Visuals of Dibrugarh Express, whose bogies derailed near Gonda railway station in UP.
Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Facts To Know
At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.
The derailment has taken place between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2:35 pm
Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.
Medical teams have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway as well
Dibrugarh Express Train Accident LIVE: Medical Team On Spot, Rescue Ops Underway
According to Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway, "...medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches derailed..."
Dibrugarh Express Derails LIVE: Indian Railways Issues Helpline Numbers
In regard with the derailment in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway, Indian Railways issued the helpline numbers.
The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.
Dibrugarh Express Derails LIVE: CM Yogi Asks Officials To Speed Up
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured: CMO
Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP
At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. The district administration is yet to say if there are any casualties.
According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.
Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.