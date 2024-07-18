Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 7 Injured, Rescue Op On; Helpline Numbers Issued

Dibrugarh Express train derails near UP's Gonda | PTI

Gonda Train Accident LIVE Updates: In a tragic accident, at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. According to police, the derailment took place between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. Taking cognisance of the mishap, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to expedite the rescue operations while direction on proper medical attention has been given as well. Indian Railways issued several helpline numbers as a measure of emergency response. Medical teams have already reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

18 Jul 2024, 05:16:10 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Helpdesk Set Up At Chandigarh Railway Station A help desk has been set up at Chandigarh railway station after the tragic Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train derailment that killed four people so far while seven others were injured. VIDEO | Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train derailment: Help desk set up at Chandigarh railway station. pic.twitter.com/cS5QOfH9I7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 05:07:54 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 'Train Accident Extremely Sad', CM Yogi Tweets Expressing grief on the tragic Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express derailment, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured." On the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express derailment, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweets, "The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the… pic.twitter.com/9pAyXRULym — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:58:56 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 8 Coaches Derailed, Says DM Neha Sharma Commenting on the train accident, Gonda DM Neha Sharma said, "Eight coaches have derailed and four casualties have been reported so far, all others have been rescued. All available ambulances have reached here and locals have supported us in rescue operation." VIDEO | "Eight coaches have derailed and four casualties have been reported so far, all others have been rescued. All available ambulances have reached here and locals have supported us in rescue operation," says Gonda DM Neha Sharma on Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment. pic.twitter.com/oIJyVhhn3U — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:45:56 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE Updates: Police Reaches Mishap Spot Police arrived at the spot near Gonda railway station where few bogies of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed earlier today. So far four people gave dies while seven others sustained injuries in the Dibrugarh Express train derailment. VIDEO | Police arrive at spot near Gonda railway station where few bogies of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/1PbazkBehm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:39:32 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 4 Death toll in the tragic Gonda train accident reaches four, said UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Acording to Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway, seven people so far have been injured. Four deaths in Gonda train accident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak tells PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:33:03 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead In Train Derailment Two dead in derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, said UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar Two dead in derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh: UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:29:52 pm IST Gonda Dibrugarh Express LIVE: NDRF Teams Sent To Gonda According to the Relief Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, one NDRF team each was sent from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda. Moreover, 5 ambulances were deployed as ell for rescue operations in the train accident. First aid is being given to the injured. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. SDRF teams sent from three districts to expedite relief operations: Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express derailment: One NDRF team each was sent from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda. 5 ambulances were deployed for rescue operations in the train accident and orders have been given to send more ambulances to the spot. First aid is being given to the… pic.twitter.com/CwAft8H4DT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:25:38 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Visuals From The Spot Visuals of Dibrugarh Express, whose bogies derailed near Gonda railway station in UP. VIDEO | Visuals of Dibrugarh Express, whose bogies derailed near Gonda railway station in UP. pic.twitter.com/jQaQs3uoj6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:24:16 pm IST Gonda Train Accident LIVE: Facts To Know At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The derailment has taken place between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2:35 pm

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

Medical teams have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway as well

18 Jul 2024, 04:11:44 pm IST Dibrugarh Express Train Accident LIVE: Medical Team On Spot, Rescue Ops Underway According to Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway, "...medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches derailed..." #WATCH | On the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express derailment, Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway says, "...medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5… pic.twitter.com/RoYszfPgn3 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:08:27 pm IST Dibrugarh Express Derails LIVE: Indian Railways Issues Helpline Numbers In regard with the derailment in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway, Indian Railways issued the helpline numbers. The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960. In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway, the helpline numbers are issued: Indian Railways https://t.co/ggCTJKvOAv pic.twitter.com/jjRp1vgIjB — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024, 04:06:17 pm IST Dibrugarh Express Derails LIVE: CM Yogi Asks Officials To Speed Up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured: CMO Train from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh derails in Gonda, CM Yogi directs officials to expedite relief work



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/EOH4j5QxOV#Chandigarh #Dibrugarh #Gonda #TrainDerails #CMYogi pic.twitter.com/NeKdjCUGiG — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 18, 2024