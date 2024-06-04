Delhi's DDU Marg Likely Be Closed For Traffic In View Of AAP, BJP Workers' Gathering

Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid using the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, anticipating a gathering of the workers of the BJP and AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results | Photo: PTI

Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid using the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, anticipating a gathering of the workers of the BJP and AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results | Photo: PTI