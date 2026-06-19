Delhi Wakes Up to Partly Cloudy Skies; Yellow Alert for Thunderstorm

Delhi woke up to partly cloudy skies on Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather office has issued a yellow alert for the national capital and forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.
Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches below normal, while Lodhi Road registered 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches below the seasonal average. The Ridge station recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below normal, and Ayanagar logged 26.5 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches above normal.
According to the IMD, strong surface winds are also likely during the day.
Delhi's air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 126 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the CPCB scale, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the "moderate" category.