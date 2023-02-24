Delhi’s Maximum Temperature Expected To Settle Around 30 Degree Celsius

Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Temperature in Delhi rises.
Partly cloudy sky in the national capital PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 1:26 pm

The meteorological department has predicted a partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent around 8.30 pm, it said. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was in the moderate (148) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The city would witness a generally cloudy sky on Friday, the IMD said.

