Delhi Records Moderate Air Quality Index

According to the weather department, a mainly clear sky is expected in the next two days. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent. 

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 8:05 pm

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Saturday evening was recorded under the moderate category at 167, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the moderate category.

While the maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal on Saturday, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

According to the weather department, a mainly clear sky is expected in the next two days. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent. 

Meanwhile, to tackle air pollution in Delhi and its adjacent areas according to the severity of the situation a set of measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force on Saturday. 

Under the revised action plan, curbs can be imposed on polluting activities up to three days in advance, based on forecasts.

(With PTI Inputs)

