Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 26.5 Deg C, Rain Likely On Monday

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy and misty conditions in Delhi on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.