Delhi's Fog Hits Flight & Train Ops, Snow In Himachal Shuts 566 Roads | Weather Wrap

Delhi Foggy A Day After Rain, Trains & Flights Ops Hit Again

Parts of Delhi and NCR woke up to on Friday morning, a day after heavy rainfall lashed certain places of the region. Friday's fog has disrupted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) of Delhi, while some trains are also running late.

The "very dense" fog delayed 23 trains, a statement from the Northern Railways said on Friday.