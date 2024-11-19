National

Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Smog As AQI Levels Reach 'Severe Plus' Mark

The air quality index in Delhi and NCR regions such as Noida and Gurugram have reached the "severe plus" category, prompting the implementation of pollution-curbing restrictions and GRAP IV in Delhi. Due to the rise in stubble burning and pollution levels, Delhi-NCR continues to be engulfed in a blanket of smog.