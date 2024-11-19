National

Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Smog As AQI Levels Reach 'Severe Plus' Mark

The air quality index in Delhi and NCR regions such as Noida and Gurugram have reached the "severe plus" category, prompting the implementation of pollution-curbing restrictions and GRAP IV in Delhi. Due to the rise in stubble burning and pollution levels, Delhi-NCR continues to be engulfed in a blanket of smog.  

North India Air pollution photo gallery_Low visibility in Delhi
Air Pollution: Low visibility in Delhi | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Vehicles move on a Delhi Meerut Expressway road amid low visibility due to smog, in Delhi. Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484.

2/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_Smog near Akshardham Temple
Air Pollution: Smog near Akshardham Temple | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Vehicles move on a road amid fog, near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.

3/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_smog at Kartavya Path
Air Pollution: View of the Kartavya Path covered in smog | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
People visit the Kartavya Path amid smog, in New Delhi.

4/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_sprinkles water to control air pollution
Air Pollution: Sprinkling water to curb smog | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
A Delhi government vehicle sprinkles water to control air pollution amidst thick Layer of smog in New Delhi.

5/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_metro train runs amid smog
Air Pollution: Delhi metro runs amid low visibility | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
A metro train runs amid low visibility due to smog, in Delhi.

6/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_smog envelops Delhi-NCR
Air Pollution: Thick smog envelops Delhi-NCR | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Office goers walk wearing a face mask amidst a thick layer of smog as air pollution shoots up in New Delhi.

7/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_Smog in Delhi
Air Pollution: Smog in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Commuters drive through a thick layer of smog as air pollution shoots up in New Delhi.

8/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_Smog blankets Delhi-NCR
Air Pollution: Smog blankets Delhi-NCR | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
A commuter drives amidst a thick layer of smog as air pollution shoots up in New Delhi.

9/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_Stubble burning near Agra-yamuna expressway
Air Pollution: Stubble burning near Agra-yamuna expressway | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Buffalos run across as farmers burn crop residue after harvest near Agra-yamuna expressway at Mandi village some 290 kilometers (181 miles) from New Delhi.

10/10
North India Air pollution photo gallery_Stubble burning near Bundelkhand expressway
Air Pollution: Stubble burning near Bundelkhand expressway | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Farmers burn crop residue after harvest near Bundelkhand expressway some 330 kilometers (206 miles) from New Delhi.

