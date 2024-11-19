Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Smog As AQI Levels Reach 'Severe Plus' Mark

Vehicles move on a Delhi Meerut Expressway road amid low visibility due to smog, in Delhi. Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484.
Vehicles move on a road amid fog, near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.
People visit the Kartavya Path amid smog, in New Delhi.
A Delhi government vehicle sprinkles water to control air pollution amidst thick Layer of smog in New Delhi.
A metro train runs amid low visibility due to smog, in Delhi.
Office goers walk wearing a face mask amidst a thick layer of smog as air pollution shoots up in New Delhi.
Commuters drive through a thick layer of smog as air pollution shoots up in New Delhi.
A commuter drives amidst a thick layer of smog as air pollution shoots up in New Delhi.
Buffalos run across as farmers burn crop residue after harvest near Agra-yamuna expressway at Mandi village some 290 kilometers (181 miles) from New Delhi.
Farmers burn crop residue after harvest near Bundelkhand expressway some 330 kilometers (206 miles) from New Delhi.