Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Over 2,300 To Be Transplanted, Felled For Construction Of Corridors

An area of 7.86 hectares has been exempted for the construction of the Sangam Vihar-Sarita Vihar Depot stretch of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. Of the 668 trees at the site, 407 will be transplanted and 261 felled.

Fragile Ecology: Workers clear trees after storm devastation in Goa.
trees will be transplanted and will be felled for the construction of Aerocity and Vasant Kunj metro stations  trees will be transplanted and will be felled for the construction of Aerocity and Vasant Kunj metro stations 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 6:48 pm

A total of 1,616 trees will be transplanted and 773 felled for the construction of a few key corridors under the Delhi Metro's Phase 4 project. The city government has set aside an area of 3.32 hectares for the construction of Neb Sarai metro station-Saket Block corridor. 

There are 774 trees at the site, of which 184 will be felled and 590  transplanted at government schools in Chhatarpur, R K Puram, Jonapur and Mandi village. An area of 7.86 hectares has been exempted for the construction of the Sangam Vihar-Sarita Vihar Depot stretch of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. Of the 668 trees at the site, 407 will be transplanted and 261 felled.

A total of 472 trees will be transplanted and 194 will be felled for the construction of Aerocity and Vasant Kunj metro stations of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor being built under Phase 4. Compensatory plantation will be done on DDA land along NH-24 and DND Flyway near the eastern bank of Yamuna and at Madanpur Khadar.  

Around 1.16 hectare area has been exempted for the construction of the Mahipalpur metro station-Saket Block corridor. There are 271 trees at the site of which 137 will be transplanted and the rest 134 will be felled. Compensatory plantation will be raised at Madanpur Khadar Near NTPC Water Treatment Plant along the western bank of the Yamuna.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Metro Phase 4 Transplanted Felled Construction Of Corridors Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor Government Schools Trees
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights