National

Delhi LG Expresses Concern Over State Of Government Hospitals, CM Kejriwal Blames Bureaucrats

Kejriwal, in response, acknowledged the letter and urged for the replacement of Delhi's health and finance secretaries due to their "insubordination and refusal" to obey ministers' orders.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 4, 2024

Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Liuetenant Governor VK Saxena has expressed "deep concern" over the "pathetic state" of hospitals under the city government in a letter dated February 3 to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Saxena referred to media reports and highlighted the observations made by the Delhi High Court regarding the dismal state of government hospitals.

Kejriwal, in response, acknowledged the letter and urged for the replacement of Delhi's health and finance secretaries due to their "insubordination and refusal" to obey ministers' orders.

Saxena in his letter stated, "I am writing to express my deep disappointment and concern with regards to the pathetic state of hospitals under the Health department of the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi)."

He emphasized the need for a world-class healthcare system in the national capital and criticized the systemic dysfunction and neglect present in the current state of affairs.

Advertisement

Saxena cited media reports on court cases related to Delhi government-run hospitals, labeling the issues as "direct violations of the fundamental duties of the government" and a breach of the fundamental right to health.

He urged Kejriwal to provide a "factual report" promptly on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals.

Advertisement

Reiterating his constitutional obligations, Saxena urged Kejriwal to take immediate and decisive actions to address the critical concerns.

He reminded Kejriwal that the government inherited a robust health infrastructure, supplemented by the health institutions run by the Centre, and emphasized the availability of funds and medical manpower.

Advertisement

Saxena viewed the court observations as a "unique opportunity for introspection and positive change" and stressed the importance of not letting the moment pass.

He concluded by requesting a constructive and time-bound response, including a factual report on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals, to be sent at the earliest.

He said, "In light of the above, I reiterate my request for a constructive and time-bound response that involves concrete steps to address the serious situation at hand. I would appreciate (it) if a factual report on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals is sent to me at the earliest."

Advertisement

What did Kejriwal say?

The chief minister said he received the Lt Governor's letter regarding the "deteriorating health infrastructure in Delhi" and added that he has asked the health minister for "a report on the same".

Kejriwal further said that he had earlier written to Saxena, asking to "replace the health secretary", who is "not only inefficient but openly defies the oral and written orders of his minister".

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement