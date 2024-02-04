Delhi LG Expresses Concern Over State Of Government Hospitals, CM Kejriwal Blames Bureaucrats

Delhi Liuetenant Governor VK Saxena has expressed "deep concern" over the "pathetic state" of hospitals under the city government in a letter dated February 3 to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Saxena referred to media reports and highlighted the observations made by the Delhi High Court regarding the dismal state of government hospitals.

Kejriwal, in response, acknowledged the letter and urged for the replacement of Delhi's health and finance secretaries due to their "insubordination and refusal" to obey ministers' orders.