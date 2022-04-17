Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: UP Has Set An Example In Dealing With Violence, Says UP Minister

Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Clashes: The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people after stones were pelted at a procession on Saturday and some vehicles were burnt.

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 3:02 pm

Following stone-pelting at a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jehangirpuri area on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi" said UP has set an example in dealing with incidents of violence. 

He said, "Violence does not have any place in this country. Those indulging in violence have been dealt with sternly and will be dealt with sternly. Uttar Pradesh has set an example in this regard."

Gupta was speaking on Sunday at an event in Noida a day after clashes in Jehangirpuri that left several people injured, include police personnel. Some vehicles were burnt as well. The Delhi Police has so far arrested 14 people for the violence.

Gupta further said, “Whoever in Uttar Pradesh has indulged in rioting or attempted doing it, they have been given the strictest of punishment and the same has happened with mafias as well as anti-social elements. I do not think anyone has the stature or daring to indulge in violence in Uttar Pradesh now."

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has said that the "attack" on the procession was "not a spontaneous incident but a conspiracy". 

With PTI inputs

