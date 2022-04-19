Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Man Arrested For Opening Fire, Another Accused's Family Attacks Police

The Delhi Police on Monday arresed a man who was seen opening fire during Saturday's clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, according to officials.

The officials said the man has been identified as 28-year-old Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of Jahangirpuri's C-Block.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been apprehended on Monday by the special staff of northwest district from Mangal Bazaar Road and one sophisticated pistol was recovered from his possession."

A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered. Sonu has disclosed that he had fired from his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident. Further investigation is in progress, said Usha Rangnani.

Violence had erupted on Saturday in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area when stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession and vehicles were burnt, leading to clashes between two communities. Nine people, including Delhi Police personnel, received injuries. A police sub-inspector also received a bullet injury.

Besides Sonu, up to 23 people have been arrested so far for their involvement in Saturday's violence, according to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Two juveniles have been apprehanded as well.

Three firearms and five swords were earlier recovered from the accused persons, according to reports.

On Monday, a team that had gone to C-Block of Jahangirpuri area to the house of a suspect came under a "minor" attack, according to officials. The family of the man, accused of firing in Saturday's violence, pelted stones at the Delhi Police personnel.

DCP Rangnani said, "His family members pelted two stones at the police team. One of the stones hit Inspector Satender Khari who was deployed in law-and-order arrangement near Kushal Chowk and he sustained injury on his right ankle. One person has been detained in this case. The situation is completely under control now."

