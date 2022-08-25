Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government To Give Pension Cards To Beneficiaries: Minister

The Delhi government has announced the issuance of pension cards to facilitate easier disbursement for elderly and differently-abled people.

Pension cards to make disbursement process easier for elderlies and differently-abled.
Pension cards to make disbursement process easier for elderlies and differently-abled. Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 10:46 pm

 Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday said the Delhi government will issue pension cards to make the pension disbursement process convenient for elderly and differently-abled people.

At a meeting with senior officials of his department, the minister said the pension disbursement process will go digital soon. This will help the beneficiaries check the status of their pension online.

 "The Delhi government is going to make the pension disbursement process for the elderly and differently-abled people more convenient. The government will issue pension cards to the beneficiaries for easy withdrawal of pension," a statement quoted the minister as saying. The officials also told the minister that they are keeping a track of "whether the pensioners availing the benefit of the pension scheme are alive or not". 

Related stories

Delhi Government To Replace Old Water Pipelines In Rural Areas

National Pension System: What Are Pension Fund Managers And How Do They Function?

Will Apprise Centre Of Demand To Restore Old Pension Scheme: Himachal Pradesh CM To Government Employees

"All the beneficiaries are being called on the phone to mark their attendance. Of the 5.55 lakh beneficiaries, about 1.2 lakh are yet to register their attendance. Their pension disbursement will be sorted accordingly," the statement said.

Tags

National Delhi Government Pension Cards Differently-abled Rajendra Pal Gautam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet