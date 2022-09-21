Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi DyCM Sisodia To Visit Sabarmati Ashram, Participate In 'Parivartan Yatra' In Gujarat Today

Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahemdabad on Wednesday before embarking on the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 9:06 am

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahemdabad on Wednesday before embarking on the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in BJP-ruled Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

After offering prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram, Sisodia will lead a 'Parivartan Yatra' in north Gujarat, AAP state chief Gopal Italia said.

He will take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha and will also address gatherings in Taloj and Prantij towns of the district during the day, Italia said.

On Tuesday, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a town hall meeting with parents and teachers in Vadodara.

Kejriwal called for a "Bharatiya" or indigenous system of education in the country in place of the one inherited from the British.

He also said that India should become a destination for students from all over the world, like Nalanda University was in ancient times.

Tags

National BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia Sabarmati Ashram Delhi Deputy CM Gujarat Arvind Kejriwal Nalanda University
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon