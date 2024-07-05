National

Delhi Consumer Commission Upholds Rs 5 Lakh Fine On Bharti Airtel For Harassing Customer

In an order dated July 1, it said Airtel did not provide any evidence to show that after receiving the consumer's complaint they conducted an inquiry.

File Image
Bharti Airtel | Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld the order of a district forum here imposing Rs 5 lakh fine on telecom company Bharti Aitrel Ltd for humiliating and harassing a customer, besides disconnecting his services, despite the payment of dues.

The commission comprising President Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and judicial member Pinki was hearing Airtel's appeal against the district forum imposing the "punitive compensation", of which Rs 3 lakh was to be deposited with the state consumer welfare fund.

The remaining Rs 2 lakh had to be provided to the complainant or consumer for the "extreme and deliberate insult, humiliation, mental agony, harassment, loss of benefit of services due to wrongful disconnection, and litigation expenses," the forum had directed.

Noting the facts of the case, the commission said that the customer had issued a cheque for installing internet and landline services but despite the cheque being credited, the customer started receiving calls about the cheque being dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

In an order dated July 1, it said Airtel did not provide any evidence to show that after receiving the consumer's complaint they conducted an inquiry.

"Additionally, the appellant (Airtel) failed to take concrete steps to stop the calls even after receiving complaints from him (the customer)," the commission said, adding that despite receiving emails from the customer showing the details that the cheque was credited, the company disconnected the services and threatened the customer to pay the dues or face legal action.

"Consequently, it cannot be denied that the appellant was not only negligent in providing its services but was also using its position to harass Respondent No. 1 (the customer)," the commission said.

"It is, therefore, clear that the appellant failed to provide adequate service, which resulted in the respondent suffering consequences. As a result, the deficiency on the part of the appellant stands proven," it added.

The commission said there was no infirmity in the district consumer forum's judgment.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. After 18 Years, Policeman Granted Bail In 'Fake Encounter' Case In J&K
  3. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  4. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  5. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Marriage: As Soon As I Step Out, People Think I Am Pregnant
  2. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  3. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  4. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  5. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Dangerous Heatwave Scorches US; Experts Predict Record-Setting Temps
  2. NATO To Keep Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine; Membership Still Off The Table
  3. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  4. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  5. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters