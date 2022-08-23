Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi CM Kejriwal, His Deputy Sisodia To Interact With Youth Today On Second Day Of Gujarat Visit

AAP national convener Kejriwal and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will hold a town hall meet on education and employment on Tuesday with youth from Gujarat in Bhavnagar, a state party official said. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 8:56 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will on Tuesday interact with youth in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on the issues of education and employment on the second day of their visit to the state where elections are due later this year. 

On Monday, the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders participated in a programme in Himmatnagar where they interacted with voters. 

AAP national convener Kejriwal and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will hold a town hall meet on education and employment on Tuesday with youth from Gujarat in Bhavnagar, a state party official said. 

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Centre Over Inflation, Unemployment

DTC Bus Procurement: Delhi BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Diverting Attention

False Allegations Will Not Stand, God With Us: Arvind Kejriwal On Acquittal In Defamation Case

They have offered several guarantees to voters in Gujarat if their party comes to power in the state.

After guarantees like free electricity, freedom from "raid raaj" for businessmen, Rs 3000 per month unemployment allowance, 10 lakh government jobs and Rs 1000 per month to women above the age of 18,  Kejriwal on Monday promised free and quality healthcare to all, like his government has ensured to the people of Delhi. 

Kejriwal has been on a campaigning spree in Gujarat. He has visited the state five times in August so far.  He started the month by campaigning at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and Rajkot. 

During his next visit, he interacted with the trader community in Jamnagar and tribals at Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district.  He later held a town hall meet in Ahmedabad, and then at Bhuj in Kutch during two separate visits.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi CM Delhi Deputy CM Politics State Government Gujarat Visit Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water