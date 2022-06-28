Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Delhi Anganwadi Workers Hold Protest And Demand Reinstation Of Workers

A part of Anganwadi workers held protests in Delhi, demanding the reinstation of workers to their jobs.

Anganwadi workers protest (Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 11:12 am

 A section of Anganwadi workers protested at the office of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department here on Monday, demanding that terminated workers and helpers be reinstated.

Under the aegis of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), the workers also demanded that since the matter is sub-judice, they should not be asked to return the register and phone they were given by the department.

 In a memorandum submitted to the department, the DSAWHU demanded that terminated helpers and workers get reinstated and be paid their honorarium till June. They have also threatened to gherao the department's office at Kashmere Gate if their demands are not met.

 Earlier, DSAWHU had claimed that 991 Anganwadi workers were issued termination notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand an increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours. The strike was suspended after the then Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the workers. 

