Delhi: AAP Leader Found Hanging At His Residence, BJP Demands Probe

An Aam Aadmi Party leader was found dead at his residence in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Thursday, police said. The body of the deceased, identified as 55-year-old Sandeep Bhardwaj, was found hanging at his residence, they said.

Bhardwaj denied a ticket for MCD polls

Sources said Bharadwaj, AAP's trade wing secretary, was allegedly denied a ticket for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and was unhappy. However, it cannot be said that this led to his alleged suicide, they said.

दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता संदीप भारद्वाज जी की आकस्मिक मृत्यु बेहद दुखद। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को अपने श्री-चरणों में स्थान दें। दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ हैं और पूरी पार्टी इस मुश्किल वक्त में संदीप जी के परिजनों के साथ खड़ी है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 24, 2022

MCD polls are scheduled to be held on December 4. The last date for filing nominations was November 14.

BJP calls for a probe

The BJP demanded a thorough investigation into the matter even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled his untimely demise. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the report of Bhardwaj's sudden suicide has shocked the people of Delhi, especially those from the Moti Nagar Assembly area.

I believe it's not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn't make it look like suicide. It's also coming to knowledge that ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief & leadership committed sin: Manoj Tiwari, BJP https://t.co/f1MF95vpRs pic.twitter.com/GT7sEn67kl — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

"People of Delhi want to know why a person, who till few days was actively doing political work apart from his business, has suddenly committed suicide and therefore the police should conduct a thorough investigation to bring out the cause of the suicide," he said.



In a similar vein, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari told ANI "I believe it's not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. It's also coming to knowledge that ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder."

The police received information from the Kukreja Hospital that Bhardwaj, a resident of Rajouri Garden, was brought dead from his residence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

'Entire party standing with Bhardwaj's relatives': Kejriwal

The crime team was called to the spot. Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC is being conducted as per law, police said. The deceased was the owner of Bhardwaj Marbels and was a divorcee who lived with his two daughters and a son, police added.

Kejriwal said the entire party was standing with his relatives at this time. "Extremely saddened about the untimely demise of AAP worker Sandeep Bhardwaj. May God give peace to his soul. In this hour of grief, our condolences are with them and the entire party is standing with his relatives," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)