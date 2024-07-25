Decoding The Deras: The Multifaceted Influence Of Gurus And Babas

Spiritual gurus or babas are believed to possess unique healing powers and are usually popular among those who are socially deprived and economically insecure. Many gurus and babas play a positive role in the lives of their followers by delivering charity to the needy or by providing the marginalised with hope. Many flock to these godmen because they believe that mainstream politics and religion have failed them and as a result of this, many gurus and babas end up having an astonishing number of followers.