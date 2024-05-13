National

Decide Quickly On Disqualification Petition Against 8 MLAs Who Joined BJP: Goa Cong Chief

The disqualification petition was filed on December 6, 2022, Patkar said in the letter.

File Photo
Goa Congress Chief Amit Patkar| File Photo
info_icon

Goa Congress president Amit Patkar on Monday wrote to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to quickly take a decision on the disqualification petition he had filed against eight legislators of his party who shifted to the ruling BJP in September 2022.

The disqualification petition was filed on December 6, 2022, Patkar said in the letter.

"The speaker recently dismissed the disqualification petition filed by me against Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo. Another petition on all the eight MLAs is pending with Tawadkar. I urge him to disqualify Kamat, Lobo, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, Rodolfo Fernandes, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Faldessai and Kedar Naik for violating 10th Schedule of the Constitution," Patkar said.

"I will explore all legal remedies if the speaker continues to delay on deciding on the petition," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Decide Quickly On Disqualification Petition Against 8 MLAs Who Joined BJP: Goa Cong Chief
  2. Tamil Nadu: PMK To Stage Agitation Demanding Quota For Vanniyars
  3. Unseasonal Rains Hit Parts Of Gujarat, Agri Dept Issues Advisory For Farmers
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 13: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Voting, Egypt Joins Genocide Case Against Israel & Other Stories
  5. 'Grow A Spine Or Resign': Civil Society Organisations Urge EC To Act Against Hate Speech And Misconduct
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Sharmin Segal Auditioned 16 Times For Her Role As Alamzeb In 'Heeramandi'
  2. Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Mood: Drops Rotating Video In Different Outfits
  3. Neelam Kothari's 'Smile Says It All' As She Poses With Ranveer Singh
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was Affected By The Blind Articles Written About Him
  5. Esha Gupta REVEALS She Froze Her Eggs In 2017; Opens UP About Wedding Plans And Having Kids
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Do Or Die For Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders
  3. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. IRE Vs PAK: Babar Azam Now Most Successful T20I Skipper; Dhoni, Rohit In Top 5 - Check List
  5. P Shyaamnikhil Becomes India's 85th Chess Grandmaster, Gets Final Norm After 12-Year Wait
World News
  1. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
  2. Pakistan's Dy PM Dar In China For Strategic Dialogue To Further All-weather Ties Amid Strains Over Attacks On Chinese Nationals
  3. Florida Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Victim After 40 Years
  4. Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties
  5. India Looking For Additional Sites For Russian Nuclear Reactors: Jaishankar
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 62% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh