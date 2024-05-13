Decide Quickly On Disqualification Petition Against 8 MLAs Who Joined BJP: Goa Cong Chief

"The speaker recently dismissed the disqualification petition filed by me against Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo. Another petition on all the eight MLAs is pending with Tawadkar. I urge him to disqualify Kamat, Lobo, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, Rodolfo Fernandes, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Faldessai and Kedar Naik for violating 10th Schedule of the Constitution," Patkar said.