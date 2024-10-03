Day In Pics: October 03, 2024

A 100-foot idol of Goddess Durga being installed at a community puja pandal ahead of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata.
Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of Navratri festival, in Reasi district.
Devotees at the Jhandewala Devi Mandir on the first day of Navratri festival, in New Delhi.
An idol of Goddess Durga being taken to puja pandal on a boat, in Nadia.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi greets supporters during a roadshow in support of party candidate Chhattar Pal Singh ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Hisar district.
BJP workers stage a protest over pot-holes and damaged roads in Fatehpuri area of the old Delhi.
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag addresses a public meeting in support of Congress candidate from Tosham constituency Anirudh Chaudhary ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.
Farmers block a railway track during a protest demanding justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Amritsar.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former MP Ashok Tanwar as the latter joins Congress during a public ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Mahendragarh district, Haryana. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupendra Patel is also seen.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference at his office, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai inspects free spraying of bio-decomposer in fields to avoid stubble burning, in Delhi.
Members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad show black cloth to West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose during their protest as he arrives to attend a programme at University of Calcutta, in Kolkata.
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1.5 per cent on Thursday. BSE Sensex tumbled 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade and the NSE Nifty slumped 345.3 points to 25,451.60.
A visitor at the newly opened Paradox Museum, in Mumbai.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a road show ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Jhajjar district, Haryana.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the inauguration of various development projects, in Ahmedabad.