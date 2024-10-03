National

Day In Pics: October 03, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 03, 2024

Preps for Durga Puja festival in WB | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A 100-foot idol of Goddess Durga being installed at a community puja pandal ahead of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata.

Uddhav Thackeray addresses press
Uddhav Thackeray addresses press | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai.

Navratri festival: Devotees at Vaisno Devi
Navratri festival: Devotees at Vaisno Devi | Photo: PTI

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of Navratri festival, in Reasi district.

Navratri festival: Devotees at Jhandewala Mandir
Navratri festival: Devotees at Jhandewala Mandir | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Devotees at the Jhandewala Devi Mandir on the first day of Navratri festival, in New Delhi.

Durga Puja in Nadia
Durga Puja in Nadia | Photo: PTI

An idol of Goddess Durga being taken to puja pandal on a boat, in Nadia.

Delhi CM campaigns in Haryana
Delhi CM campaigns in Haryana | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi greets supporters during a roadshow in support of party candidate Chhattar Pal Singh ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Hisar district.

BJP protest in Delhi
BJP protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP workers stage a protest over pot-holes and damaged roads in Fatehpuri area of the old Delhi.

Virender Sehwag campaigns in Haryana
Virender Sehwag campaigns in Haryana | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag addresses a public meeting in support of Congress candidate from Tosham constituency Anirudh Chaudhary ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

Farmers protest in Amritsar
Farmers protest in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

Farmers block a railway track during a protest demanding justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Amritsar.

Rahul campaigns for Haryana polls
Rahul campaigns for Haryana polls | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former MP Ashok Tanwar as the latter joins Congress during a public ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Mahendragarh district, Haryana. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupendra Patel is also seen.

Pinarayi Vijayan addresses press conference
Pinarayi Vijayan addresses press conference | Photo: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference at his office, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bio-decomposer spraying in Delhi
Bio-decomposer spraying in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai inspects free spraying of bio-decomposer in fields to avoid stubble burning, in Delhi.

TMC protest against CV Ananda Bose
TMC protest against CV Ananda Bose | Photo: PTI

Members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad show black cloth to West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose during their protest as he arrives to attend a programme at University of Calcutta, in Kolkata.

Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade
Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade | Photo: PTI

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1.5 per cent on Thursday. BSE Sensex tumbled 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade and the NSE Nifty slumped 345.3 points to 25,451.60.

Paradox Museum opened in Mumbai
Paradox Museum opened in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

A visitor at the newly opened Paradox Museum, in Mumbai.

Mohan Yadav campaigns for Haryana polls
Mohan Yadav campaigns for Haryana polls | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a road show ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Jhajjar district, Haryana.

Amit Shah in Gujarat
Amit Shah in Gujarat | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the inauguration of various development projects, in Ahmedabad.

